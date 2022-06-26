Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is coming on the back of the IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa.