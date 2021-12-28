India vs South Africa Day 3 Highlights: IND 16/1 at stumps after bowling out SA for 197

28 December 2021, 21:31 PM
India 16/1 at stumps on Day 3
India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side on a Centurion Park wicket that will get harder to bat on. First-innings centurion KL Rahul (five not out) and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (four) will resume on the fourth day trying to quickly move to a score that allows India to declare and have enough time to bowl the home side out again.
Stumps on Day 3 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 327 and 16/1, lead South Africa (197) by 146 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/CZrptKnPi8
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021
Mayank Agarwal (four) was the only wicket to fall in India's second innings as he edged debutant left-arm seamer Marco Jansen to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Eighteen wickets fell on the third day after no play was possible on Monday due to rain.
28 December 2021, 20:59 PM
SA bowled out for 197
India bowled out South Africa for 197 in their first innings, taking 130 runs lead on the third day of the first Test of the three-match series, at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.
South Africa, who were struggling at 109/5 in their first innings at tea, added 88 more runs in the third session and lost the rest of the five wickets.
Innings Break!
A 5-wkt haul for @MdShami11 as South Africa are all out for 197 runs.#TeamIndia have a lead of 130.
Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1a3JnHphIM
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021
Mohammed Shami was the most successful bowler for India with 5/44 while Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Shardul Thakur 2/51, and Md Siraj 1/45 were other wicket-takers.
28 December 2021, 19:43 PM
Fifer for Shami
Mohammad Shami has wreaked havoc as he picks his fifth wicket of the match by removing Kagiso Rabada. It's also Shami's 200th Test wicket for Shami. SA are 9 down. Rabada c Pant b Shami 25(45) [4s-3 6s-1]
Milestone Alert - 200 Test wickets for @MdShami11 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YXyZlNRkQ1
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021
Fewest balls to 200 Test wickets for India:
- 9896 Mohammed Shami
- 10248 R Ashwin
- 11066 Kapil Dev
- 11989 Ravindra Jadeja
28 December 2021, 16:52 PM
Temba Bevuma departs
Shami picked his fourth wicket of the match as he removes Bevuma, who just completed his fifty. SA are now seven down. Bavuma c Pant b Shami 52(103) [4s-10]
28 December 2021, 16:42 PM
OUT!
Siraj picks his first wicket of the match to remove van der Dussen. Thick outside edge and Rahane takes a low catch at gully. van der Dussen c Rahane b Siraj 3(18)
28 December 2021, 16:31 PM
CLEAN BOWLED!
South Africa lose their third wicket as Shami removes Markram. Markram b Shami 13(34) [4s-3]
28 December 2021, 15:29 PM
SA lose Elgar, Petersen
South Africa have lost two early wickets - Dean Elgar (1), Keegan Petersen (15), after bowling out India for 327. For the visitors, Bumrah and Shami picked one wicket each.
28 December 2021, 14:47 PM
Marco Jansen gets first Test wicket
South Africa debutant Marco Jansen got his maiden Test wicket to bring an end to India innings. Jasprit Bumrah edges Jansen to slip as India are bowled out for 327 in 106th over.
28 December 2021, 14:39 PM
Bumrah is hitting out
Jasprit Bumrah is using the long handle, smashes Marco Jansen over mid-off for four to move to 14. India are 327/9 in 104 overs.
28 December 2021, 14:26 PM
Sixth wicket for Lungi Ngidi
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has a sixth wicket now. Mohammed Shami goes for a slog, only to edge Ngidi to Quinton de Kock for 4. India are 308/9 in 101st over.
28 December 2021, 14:18 PM
Shardul Thakur goes for 4
Kagiso Rabada continued Indian collapse, inducing a nick off Shardul Thakur who depart for 4. India are 304/8 in 100 overs. Virat Kohli's side have lost 5 wickets for 32 runs on Day 3.
28 December 2021, 14:13 PM
Lungi Ngidi completes five-wicket haul
Lungi Ngidi completes yet another five-wicket haul in Test cricket with Rishabh Pant his fifth victim. Pant gets inside edge onto bat-pad to depart for 8. India are 296/7 in 99th over.
28 December 2021, 14:08 PM
Kagiso Rabada packs off Ravichandran Ashwin
India's slide on Day 3 continues as Ravichandran Ashwin is dismissed for just 4. Ashwin gets leading edge off Kagiso Rabada. India are 296/6 in 98th over.
28 December 2021, 14:02 PM
Ajinkya Rahane departs for 48
Ajinkya Rahane falls short of fifty, tries to hit on the up but edges Ngidi to keeper Quinton de Kock for 48. India are 291/5 in 97th over.
28 December 2021, 13:57 PM
Rishabh Pant gets his first four
Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant gets his first boundary in South Africa. Pant edges Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada past gully for 4. India are 291/4 in 96 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:55 PM
Rahane gets first boundary of Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane moves along to 48 with a single and four off Ngidi. Thick edge off Rahane's blade goes between third slip and gully. India are 286/4 in 95 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:45 PM
Kagiso Rabada sends back KL Rahul
KL Rahul can't add much to his overnight score, departs for 123 edging Kagiso Rabada down the leg-side to Quinton de Kock. India are 278/4 in 94 overs.
28 December 2021, 13:41 PM
Session times on Day 3
Here are the updated session timing on Day 3...
1st session: 10:00 - 12:00, 2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10, 3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30; Overs for the day - 98 overs
A very good morning here in Centurion
It's bright and sunny
Updated Playing times for Day 3
1st session: 10:00 - 12:00
2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10
3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30
Overs for the day - 98 overs
**All listed timings in SAST#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/fV49ITWx8c
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021
28 December 2021, 13:07 PM
Rahane opens scoring on Day 3
Ajinkya Rahane opened India's scoring on Day 3, with a single off the final ball of 91st over bowled by Lungi Ngidi. Rahane moves to 41 and India are 272/3.
28 December 2021, 13:02 PM
Wicket getting better: Rishabh Pant
India wicketkeeper-batter said, "Wicket was a little damp when the play began but it is getting better and better."
28 December 2021, 12:59 PM
Clear skies on Day 3
After Day 2's play was washed out without a ball being bowled, what's the weather like in Centurion on Tuesday. Check here.
28 December 2021, 12:58 PM
Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa from SuperSport Park in Centurion.