India vs South Africa

India vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Weather report: Will rain once again call shots at Centurion?

Second day's play of the first Test between India and South Africa was washed out in Centurion. (Photo: ANI)

India cricket fans around the world were left disappointed when the entire second day’s play of their Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion on Monday (December 27) was washed out due to rain. Virat Kohli’s Indian side were in a strong position after Day 1 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122 and team at 272/3.

There is some good news for fans on Tuesday (December 28) for Day Three of the Test match. The weather department predicts largely clear skies with a high of 27 degrees in Centurion.

There will be only about 15 per cent cloud cover throughout the day with humidity hovering around only 2 per cent on Tuesday. Not only should we expect the game to start on time but a full quota of 98 overs should also be complete, light permitting.

Centurion Day 3 weather forecast.

The umpires had scheduled several pitch inspections, but rain and wet outfield meant that none of them could be carried out. Due to the loss of overs on day two, 98 overs are scheduled for the remaining days of the match, which could be extended by half an hour in the final session.

“Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, the play has been called off for the day,” said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter.

“After unrelenting rain for the majority of the day, the second day of the 1st Betway Test has been called off without a single delivery bowled,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Twitter.

Tags:
India vs South AfricaIndia vs South Africa 2021-22Centurion weather reportVirat KohliKL Rahul
