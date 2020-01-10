हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked the Virat Kohli-led India to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 10, 2020 - 19:18
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after clinching a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against the Lasith Malinga-led side at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. 

Opting to bowl first, Shardul Thakur bagged a three-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets each to help the Men in Blue restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs. Kusal Perera was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 34 runs. 

In reply, openers KL Rahul (45) and Shikhar Dhawan provided their side with a perfect start by sharing a 71-run knock for the first wicket before first drop Shreyas Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli also contributed with 34 and 30 runs, respectively to help India cross the mark inside 17.3 overs. 

The hosts will now look to continue their winning momentum and get some boost ahead of their three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning January 14. 

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to rebound strongly and come with a much-improved performance in all three departments and level the series. 

Here are the live updates:

10 January 2020, 19:18 PM

India 26/0 (3 overs)

10 January 2020, 19:15 PM

A quite expensive over from Angelo Mathews as he conceded 13 runs to the Men in Blue. Dhawan (6) flicked the third delivery of the over aerially towards a deep square leg for a boundary before Rahul (14) smashed Mathews for two back-to-back fours. India 22/0 (2 overs)

10 January 2020, 19:11 PM

Nine runs off the very first over. Rahul (6) gets off the mark by nudging the second delivery from Malinga to short fine leg for one run, while Dhawan too opens his account with a single on the fifth ball. Rahul then punches the last ball past point to end the over with four runs. India 9/0 (1 over)

10 January 2020, 19:05 PM

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Lasith Malinga to open the attack for Sri Lanka. 

10 January 2020, 18:38 PM

Lineups:

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara

10 January 2020, 18:35 PM

 India have made three changes in their Playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey have come in for Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube, respectively. 

10 January 2020, 18:32 PM

Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first against India!

10 January 2020, 18:24 PM

The toss for the third T20I will take place shortly.

10 January 2020, 18:21 PM

India and Sri Lanka are geared up to play third and final T20I! 

