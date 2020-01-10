India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

10 January 2020, 19:18 PM
10 January 2020, 19:15 PM
A quite expensive over from Angelo Mathews as he conceded 13 runs to the Men in Blue. Dhawan (6) flicked the third delivery of the over aerially towards a deep square leg for a boundary before Rahul (14) smashed Mathews for two back-to-back fours. India 22/0 (2 overs)
10 January 2020, 19:11 PM
Nine runs off the very first over. Rahul (6) gets off the mark by nudging the second delivery from Malinga to short fine leg for one run, while Dhawan too opens his account with a single on the fifth ball. Rahul then punches the last ball past point to end the over with four runs. India 9/0 (1 over)
10 January 2020, 19:05 PM
KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Lasith Malinga to open the attack for Sri Lanka.
10 January 2020, 18:38 PM
Lineups:
India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara
10 January 2020, 18:35 PM
India have made three changes in their Playing XI. Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey have come in for Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube, respectively.
10 January 2020, 18:32 PM
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first against India!
10 January 2020, 18:24 PM
The toss for the third T20I will take place shortly.
10 January 2020, 18:21 PM
India and Sri Lanka are geared up to play third and final T20I!