India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked the Virat Kohli-led India to bat first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after clinching a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against the Lasith Malinga-led side at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl first, Shardul Thakur bagged a three-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets each to help the Men in Blue restrict Sri Lanka to 142 for nine in their stipulated 20 overs. Kusal Perera was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 34 runs.

In reply, openers KL Rahul (45) and Shikhar Dhawan provided their side with a perfect start by sharing a 71-run knock for the first wicket before first drop Shreyas Iyer and skipper Virat Kohli also contributed with 34 and 30 runs, respectively to help India cross the mark inside 17.3 overs.

The hosts will now look to continue their winning momentum and get some boost ahead of their three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning January 14.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to rebound strongly and come with a much-improved performance in all three departments and level the series.

Here are the live updates: