IND:10-0(2) | IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Womens T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Open For India

LIVE India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: India's Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka is crucial for India's semi-final hopes, having bounced back from an early loss to New Zealand by defeating Pakistan. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has struggled, losing both their matches, including a defeat to lower-ranked Pakistan and defending champions Australia. India holds a dominant 19-5 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka, though Sri Lanka recently beat them in the Asia Cup final. The Dubai pitch is slow and spin-friendly, challenging for batters. With Harmanpreet Kaur returning for India, they are the favorites, despite Sri Lanka's recent upset. The toss will likely be based on comfort with setting or chasing scores, as dew hasn’t been a factor. India's key players include Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, while Sri Lanka relies on Chamari Athapaththu. Both teams will look to exploit the spin-friendly conditions.