IND:10-0(2) | IND-W Vs SL-W Live Cricket Score and Updates, Womens T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Open For India
LIVE India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: India's Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka is crucial for India's semi-final hopes, having bounced back from an early loss to New Zealand by defeating Pakistan. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has struggled, losing both their matches, including a defeat to lower-ranked Pakistan and defending champions Australia. India holds a dominant 19-5 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka, though Sri Lanka recently beat them in the Asia Cup final. The Dubai pitch is slow and spin-friendly, challenging for batters. With Harmanpreet Kaur returning for India, they are the favorites, despite Sri Lanka's recent upset. The toss will likely be based on comfort with setting or chasing scores, as dew hasn’t been a factor. India's key players include Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, while Sri Lanka relies on Chamari Athapaththu. Both teams will look to exploit the spin-friendly conditions.
LIVE IND-W vs SL-W: Action Begins
The India vs Sri Lanka women T20 World Cup 2024 match begins as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma open the batting for Women in Blue.
IND: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Timing
The toss will be coming up shortly for the India vs Sri Lanka women's T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in Dubai. Both captain will walk out to flip the toss coin shortly.
IND W vs SL W Live Score And Updates: Head To Head
When it comes to head-to-head encounters, India have historically dominated Sri Lanka, holding a commanding 19-5 record. The two teams first met in the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup, and India have often had the upper hand in their Asian matchups. However, Sri Lanka’s recent win over India in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup in July, where they claimed an emphatic eight-wicket victory, will give them confidence as they look to replicate that success on the global stage. Both teams will be desperate for a win in this crucial encounter, with India's quest to secure a semi-final spot and Sri Lanka's hope to salvage their campaign hanging in the balance.
