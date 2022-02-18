India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Highlights: India win by 8 runs and clinch series 2-0

18 February 2022, 22:44 PM That's it! India win Powell made Windies believe that they could make 23 off last 4 with two back to back sixes but Harshal kept his cool and bowled a low full toss to keep the penultimate ball to just 1. One off the last ball as well and India win 2nd T20I by 8 runs and seal series 2-0.

18 February 2022, 22:40 PM Two back to back sixes from Powell and Windies keep believing that they can still do it. WI needed 23 off 4 balls, now 11 off last 2.

18 February 2022, 22:33 PM Pooran departs after making a quickfire 62. That has set up the match nicely here. Powell still there. Windies need 25 off last 6 balls. Bhuvi with a top class penultimate over.

18 February 2022, 22:16 PM FIFTIES for Powell and Pooran. This pair has almost done the job for West Indies. India in trouble here. The wicket is hard to come by and if these two stay till the end, Windies will always be in front. Windies need 35 off 16 balls.

18 February 2022, 21:49 PM Powell and Pooran keep Windies in chase Their partnership has gone beyond 50 and sixes are flying in the middle. India need to break this stand soon or the match will quickly be over. WI need 63 runs in 30 balls

18 February 2022, 21:40 PM Bishnoi drops Pooran and that can turn costly for India, in the end, eventually. Powell and Pooran making their intentions very clear to India with some big shots already. Last ten overs to come. WI 73/2, need 114 in 60 balls

18 February 2022, 21:27 PM Bishnoi picks a wicket only his first over of the spell. He removes Kings for 22 and India have managed to scalp two Windies wickets, both to the two Indian leggies, Chahal and Bishnoi. Rovman Powell comes to the crease. WI 60/2

18 February 2022, 21:17 PM Mayers is gone for 9. Pooran joins King in the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal with the wicket. End of the mandatory powerplay as well and Windies are 41/1 after 6 overs. DRS has saved King, Chahal could have had two inside one over.

18 February 2022, 21:04 PM Windies 30/4 Both King and Mayers are looking good in the middle. India have been unable to pick wickets so far.

18 February 2022, 21:01 PM Windies 14/0 after 2 overs King and Mayers are not looking to blindly play shots. Sedate start from them. Windies need this tonight to keep the series alive. And they are playing cautiously here. Big swing on offer from Bhuvi and Deepak.

18 February 2022, 20:45 PM Windies begin chase! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start it off. King and Mayers in the middle for visitors. Target is 187.

18 February 2022, 20:40 PM India-186/5 after 20 overs. Great innings from Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant to close the innings. Virat Kohli played his part but departed after his fifty.

18 February 2022, 20:38 PM 19.3- BOWLED! Yorker from Shepherd and Venkatesh Iyer departs after a good innings of 32 runs off 16 balls. India-182/5

18 February 2022, 20:34 PM India-179/4 (19), Rishabh Pant & Venkatest Iyer chasing for that 200 run mark, 15runs from that last over. Extremely mature innings by both the youngsters. Pant-48 (25) & Venkatesh 33 (17)

18 February 2022, 20:31 PM 18.1- Holder to Pant. SIX! Holder smacked away for a maximum, rightfully punished for bowling a full-toss, great timing from Pant. India-172/4 (18.4), Pant 44 (23) & Venkatest 31 (15)

18 February 2022, 20:29 PM India-164/4 (18 overs), Rishabh Pant 37 (21) and Venkatesh Iyer 30 (14) playing through the field and bowlers of West Indies comfortably. 12 runs from the 18th over. Current runrate- 9.11

18 February 2022, 20:25 PM Pant & Iyer complete 50 run partnership, great innings so far by both the youngsters guiding India to a strong total. India-159/3 (17.3), Pant 36 (20) & Iyer 26 (12)

18 February 2022, 20:20 PM 16.4- SIX! Venkatesh Iyer smacks Jason Holder for a maximum, West Indies in trouble as Pant & Iyer start the hitting party. India-152/4 (17) Pant 33 (18) & Iyer 23 (11)

18 February 2022, 20:16 PM Venkatest Iyer gets going now with Pant, 3 boundaries from that over of Cortwell, 15 runs off 16th over. Inndia 139/4 (16), Pant 31 (16) & Iyer 15 (7)

18 February 2022, 20:13 PM India-124/4 after 15 overs. Back to back boundaries from Pant, 14 runs from that over. Pant looking to guide India for a total past 160 runs. Pant 26 (14) & Iyer 5 (3)

18 February 2022, 20:10 PM 14.1- Kieron Pollard to Pant. FOUR! Scooped over short-fineleg for a boundary. Pant welcomes West Indies skipper with a four. India- 115/4 (14.2), Pant 18 (11) & Iyer 5 (3)

18 February 2022, 20:08 PM 13.4- Kohli BOWLED! Roston Chase gets his third wicket of the day, beats Virat Kohli with the spin, straight to his stumps. India-110/4 (14)

18 February 2022, 20:05 PM SIX! FIFTY up for Virat Kohli. His 30th half-century, a very good innings by the former skipper. India-106/3, Kohli 52 (41) & Pant 13 (9)

18 February 2022, 20:04 PM India-98/3 at the end of 13 overs. Virat Kohli looking dangerous for the West Indies.

18 February 2022, 20:02 PM 9.2- FOUR! Kohli attacking the West Indies bowlers aggresively, Odean Smith smacked for a boundary. Kohli getting close to his long awaited fifty in this series. India-97/3 (12.4), Kohli 46 (36) & Pant 12 (8)

18 February 2022, 19:58 PM India-88/3 after 12 overs, just 3 runs from that over. Kohli and Pant steading the ship for India. Kohli 39 (33) & Pant 12 (7)

18 February 2022, 19:52 PM India 85/3 after 11 overs. Kohli 38 (29) & Pant 11 (5), 9 runs of that over from Jason Holder.

18 February 2022, 19:49 PM FOUR! 10 overs completed, Rishabh Pant gets off the mark with a boundary. India- 76/3 (10), Kohli 36 (27) & Pant 4 (1)

18 February 2022, 19:45 PM 9.5- Suryakumar Yadav gone for 8 runs off 6balls. Caught&bowled by Roston Chase, the off-spinner gets his second wicket of the day. India-72/3, Kohli 36 (27)

18 February 2022, 19:40 PM Suryakumar Yadav getting comfortable quickly, 9 overs completed. 9 runs from that one. India-69/2, Kohli 34 (24) & Surya 7 (4)

18 February 2022, 19:35 PM WICKET. Skipper Rohit Sharma gone for 19 runs off 17 balls, out caught by Brandon King, Rokton Chase gets his first wicket. India- 60/2, Kohli 33 (22)

18 February 2022, 19:33 PM India- 56/1 , (7 overs), India looking to build a big partnership. Rohit Sharma 18 (15) & Virat Kohli 29 (18)

18 February 2022, 19:31 PM 6.1- Hosein to Kohli, FOUR! Smacked through the offside between the gap. India- 53/1 Kohli 27 (15) & Rohit 17 (14)

18 February 2022, 19:30 PM SIX! Rohit Sharma clears the rope from the last ball of the power play. 6 overs gone, India-49/1 Kohli 23 (14) & Rohit 17 (14)

18 February 2022, 19:27 PM 5.3- Back to back fours by Virat Kohli against Shepherd, he looks in carnage mode tonight. Kohli 22 (12) India- 42/1 (5.4)

18 February 2022, 19:22 PM 5 overs done, 11 runs off that last over by Jason Holder. Rohit and Kohli looking good and dangerous. IND-34/1 Kohli 14 (9) & Rohit 11 (13)

18 February 2022, 19:20 PM 4 overs done. IND- 23/1 (4) Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 6 (10)

18 February 2022, 19:18 PM 3.3- Dropped! Rohit Sharma dropped at point.

18 February 2022, 19:12 PM 3 over completed. Kohli hits 2 boundaries from that over by Akeal Hosein. IND-18/1, Kohli 8 (6) & Rohit 2 (4)

18 February 2022, 19:11 PM 1.5- GONE! Ishan Kishan walks back, gets it completely wrong. Caught by Mayers Bowled by Cortwell India-10/1 (1.5)

18 February 2022, 19:08 PM APPEAL. Kieron Pollard takes review for caught behind. India- 10/0 (1.3) Ishan 2 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)

18 February 2022, 19:05 PM 1st over completed. 10 runs from the 1st over for India, two no balls from Akeal Hosein in that one. India- 10/0 (1) Ishan Kishan 2 (5) & Rohit Sharma 2 (3)

18 February 2022, 19:04 PM Two No balls in a row by Akeel Hosein. India-8/0 (0.3)

18 February 2022, 19:02 PM WIDE and FOUR. Five-wides goes to India, free runs for the men in blue. India-6/0 (0.3) Ishan Kishan 0 (2) and Rohit Sharma 1 (1)

18 February 2022, 19:01 PM 0.2- Hosein to Kishan. no run.

18 February 2022, 19:00 PM 0.1- Hosein to Rohit. one run. Knicked away on the leg-side for a single.

18 February 2022, 18:56 PM Akeal Hosein to start the bowling for West Indies, Rohit Sharma on strike.

18 February 2022, 18:47 PM All-rounder Jason Holder comes in place of Fabian Allen for the West Indies. India playing XI remains same.

18 February 2022, 18:38 PM India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh lyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. West Indies Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.