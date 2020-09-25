हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 Match 7, Live Updates: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their second league match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday evening.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 25, 2020 - 19:15
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

The Chennai-based franchise kickstarted their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament on a perfect note as they sealed a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in their opening match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sealed a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie in Dubai on September 20.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Chennai-based franchise hold an advantage over Delhi Capitals going into the upcoming match.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 of them and Delhi Capitals emerging victorious on six occasions.

Here are the live updates:

25 September 2020, 19:15 PM

Lineups:

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

25 September 2020, 19:13 PM

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have made two changes in their Playing XI. Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohit Sharma, respectively. 

25 September 2020, 19:12 PM

As far as squads are concerned, CSK have made one change in their Playing XI. Josh Hazlewood has been called up in place of Lungi Ngidi.

 

25 September 2020, 19:09 PM

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals!

 

25 September 2020, 18:58 PM

The players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are warming up ahead of the match.

 

25 September 2020, 18:57 PM

The toss for the match will take place shortly!

