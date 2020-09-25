IPL 2020 Match 7, Live Updates: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

25 September 2020, 19:15 PM
Lineups:
DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
25 September 2020, 19:13 PM
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have made two changes in their Playing XI. Amit Mishra and Avesh Khan come in place of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohit Sharma, respectively.
25 September 2020, 19:12 PM
As far as squads are concerned, CSK have made one change in their Playing XI. Josh Hazlewood has been called up in place of Lungi Ngidi.
25 September 2020, 19:09 PM
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals!
MS Dhoni has the won the toss and #CSK will field first in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/HC54FrZS6a
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
25 September 2020, 18:58 PM
The players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are warming up ahead of the match.
Pre-match routines #Dream11IPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/Twmr2qGB8t
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020
25 September 2020, 18:57 PM
The toss for the match will take place shortly!