IPL 2020 Match 7, Live Updates: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their winning momentum when they square off with the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their second league match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday evening.

The Chennai-based franchise kickstarted their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament on a perfect note as they sealed a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in their opening match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sealed a Super Over win over Kings XI Punjab after the opening match between the two sides ended in a tie in Dubai on September 20.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Chennai-based franchise hold an advantage over Delhi Capitals going into the upcoming match.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 of them and Delhi Capitals emerging victorious on six occasions.

Here are the live updates: