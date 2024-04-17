GT 89 (17.3) GT vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Dominate Gujarat Titans

LIVE Score GT vs DC In IPL 2024: In the first innings of the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans struggled with their batting, posting a total of 89 runs for the loss of all their wickets in 17.3 overs. Wriddhiman Saha departed early, followed by quick wickets of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and David Miller. Rashid Khan played a vital knock of 31 runs from 24 balls, but received little support from the lower order as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals' bowlers dominated the proceedings, with Mukesh Kumar and Tristan Stubbs picking up three wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel contributed with two and one wicket respectively. Khaleel Ahmed also chipped in with a wicket. The Titans' innings was characterized by a lack of substantial partnerships and struggles against the disciplined bowling attack of the Capitals.

Follow LIVE Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Match Here.