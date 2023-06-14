topStoriesenglish2621443
LIVE Updates | Lanka Premier League Auction 2023: List Of Pre-Selected Players

LPL 2023 Auction LIVE Updates: Player auction for the Lanka Premier League Auction for the 2023 season is taking place in Colombo today.

The player auction for the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is taking place in Colombo on Wednesday. A total of 360 players have registered for the LPL 2023 auction, which includes 156 overseas players as well including those from the Pakistan cricket team.

From India, former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina has also registered for the LPL 2023 auction and will feature for the first time in the Lankan T20 league in his career. The franchises have a salary cap of $1 million with an auction purse of $500,000.

Check LIVE Updates from the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 player auction HERE.

14 June 2023
12:07 PM

Lanka Premier League auctiob LIVE: List of Pre-Selected Players

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi and Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi

11:45 AM

LPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Total of 360 players to go under the hammer

Around 360 players have registered themselves for the auction. The main tournament is set to commence from July 31 and will go on till August 22.

11:10 AM

Lanka Premier League 2023 Auction: Event to start at 230pm

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 player auction will get underway at 230pm IST. You can watch free livestreaming of the entire event.

Check When & Where to watch LPL 2023 Player Auction HERE.

10:54 AM

LPL 2023 Auction: Suresh Raina among 156 overseas players

A total of 156 overseas players have registered for the Lanka Premier League 2023 season player auction. The list also features former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina. 

10:54 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Lanka Premier League 2023 Player Auction in Colombo today.

