Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Auction Today: When And Where To Watch LIVE In India, Suresh Raina Goes Under Hammer

The auction for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 edition is set to get underway in Colombo on Wednesday. Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Suresh Raina, who retired from the Chennai Super Kings team a couple of seasons back, will be one of the top names who will be going under the hammer.

With Pakistan captain Babar Azam leading the Colombo Stars in LPL 2023, it will be interesting to see if Raina will be playing under him after spending most of his IPL career playing under MS Dhoni. The five franchises that will be participating in the auction will have a spending purse of US$ 500,000 each.

Apart from Babar Azam, the likes of Shakib al Hasan, CSK’s IPL 2023 star Matheesha Pathirana, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Gujarat Titans and Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade have already been signed up by the five franchises before the auction in the draft.

Here’s a list of pre-selected players in the LPL 2023 season…

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Matheesha Pathirana, Naseem Shah and Chamika Karunaratne

Dambulla Aura: Matthew Wade, Kusal Mendis, Lungi Ngidi and Avishka Fernando

Jaffna Kings: Maheesh Theekshana, David Miller, Thisara Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Kandy Falcons: Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fakhar Zaman

Galle Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi

The base price for capped players will be between $10,000 and $50,000 in $10,000 increments. Uncapped players will be further divided into three seperate price ranges. Players with equal to or more than 50 First-Class matches can register themselves at a base price of $20,000. Players with a minimum of 25 First-Class matches or 18 T20 franchise league matches (LPL or any other franchise) can register themselves at a base price of $10,000. Players who do not meet any of the above criteria will be able to register themselves for a base price of $5000.

In addition to Raina, other notable players who have chosen to retire from domestic cricket and pursue opportunities in foreign leagues include former India Under-19 cricketer Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh, both of whom have ventured to the United States. Chand has already showcased his talents in the Big Bash League.

Final Preparations underway to hold the inaugural LPL 2023 player auction.



Key updates: https://t.co/waMyGKNiEd pic.twitter.com/11hzaytXYp June 13, 2023

Here are all the details about Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction…

When is Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction going to take place?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will be held on Wednesday, June 14.

What time will Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction start?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will start at 230PM IST.

Where will Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction take place?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Will the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction be available LIVE on TV in India?

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will not be available LIVE on TV channels in India.

How can I watch Live streaming of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction in India?

The live streaming of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket’s YouTube Channel and their official Facebook page.