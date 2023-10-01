trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669586
NewsCricket
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | ENG vs BAN, World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Shakib Al Hasan

England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England aim to use all bench strength. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:53 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match - On October 2, England will face Bangladesh in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Guwahati's Baraspara Cricket Stadium. England has been in outstanding form, winning their last four matches, while Bangladesh has shown promise with two wins in their recent four outings.

In their previous warm-up fixture against India, England couldn't even start the game due to rain after India won the toss and opted to bat. This upcoming match is crucial for England to gain valuable playing time and adapt to the conditions before the World Cup commences. Bangladesh's last match saw them take on Sri Lanka, who batted first and posted a total of 263. In response, Bangladesh had a sensational start, with every batsman capitalizing on the situation. They comfortably won the game by seven wickets. Both teams are looking to fine-tune their skills and strategies in this warm-up encounter as they prepare for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from England vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match HERE.

01 October 2023
23:30 PM

LIVE ENG vs BAN: Bangladesh Squad

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

22:51 PM

LIVE ENG vs BAN: England Squad

Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson

22:49 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches. England is taking on Bangladesh and we are here to give you over by over update on the match. Stay Tuned!!!

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train