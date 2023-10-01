LIVE Updates | ENG vs BAN, World Cup Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Shakib Al Hasan

LIVE England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match - On October 2, England will face Bangladesh in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Guwahati's Baraspara Cricket Stadium. England has been in outstanding form, winning their last four matches, while Bangladesh has shown promise with two wins in their recent four outings.

In their previous warm-up fixture against India, England couldn't even start the game due to rain after India won the toss and opted to bat. This upcoming match is crucial for England to gain valuable playing time and adapt to the conditions before the World Cup commences. Bangladesh's last match saw them take on Sri Lanka, who batted first and posted a total of 263. In response, Bangladesh had a sensational start, with every batsman capitalizing on the situation. They comfortably won the game by seven wickets. Both teams are looking to fine-tune their skills and strategies in this warm-up encounter as they prepare for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup.

