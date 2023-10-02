New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch NZ Vs SA World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The 2019 ODI World Cup runners-up New Zealand will be up against South Africa in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The Black Caps will be led by Tom Latham once again with regular skipper Kane Williamson still not back to full fitness.

Williamson, who scored a fine fifty in the first warm-up match against Pakistan last week, will probably be playing as a batter only once again as he is expected to miss the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match against world champions England at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. New Zealand posted a very impressive five-wicket win over Pakistan in their first warm-up match in Hyderabad – chasing down 346 runs in just over 43 overs with all-rounder Rachin Ravindra smashing 97.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be missing the services of their regular skipper Temba Bavuma who has returned home due to personal reasons and will not be joining the team before the first match. The Proteas will be led by Aiden Markram in his absence on Monday. SA’s last warm-up match against Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram was washed out without a ball getting bowled last week.

Back in camp! Tim Southee has arrived in India after surgery on his injured thumb in New Zealand. More | https://t.co/L2hZo4JbEQ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/8D5DTZH22L — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 1, 2023

Here are all the details about New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in Thiruvananthapuram HERE…

When is New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will take place on Monday, October 2.

Where is New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match start?

The New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match on TV in India?

The New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match for FREE in India?

The New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi