England Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Guwahati Weather Report: Match To Get CANCELLED Due To Rain?

Defending champions England’s campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is off to a ‘wet’ start as both their warm-up matches can potentially be washed out due to rain. England were supposed to play hosts Team India in their first warm-up match last week at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati but that clash was washed out without a ball being bowled with rain coming just before first ball was about to be bowled.

England and Bangladesh are slated to compete in their second World Cup preparatory match on Monday (October 2), at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Regrettably, persistent rainfall continues to impede the events at this venue. The prior warm-up game at this venue – between India and England – also experienced rain-related disruptions, and analogous weather conditions are predicted for the ensuing game.

Throughout the match duration in the daytime, there is a potential for intermittent thunderstorms with a peak temperature of 32 degrees. The winds are anticipated to originate from the northeast, moving at a moderate pace of 10 to 15 km/h. The probability of rainfall is pegged at around 60 per cent.

Furthermore, as evening approaches, the thunderstorms are likely to persist, with temperatures descending to a minimum of 26 degrees. The wind direction will be variable, emanating from the southeast, and its speed may vary. The likelihood of nighttime rain is comparatively higher, standing at approximately 80 per cent.

Rain is anticipated to play a pivotal role in this preparatory match, mirroring its impact on earlier games at this locale. Both squads will have to brace themselves for potential meteorological interruptions as they gear up for the ODI World Cup 2023.

New Zealand vs South Africa match in Thiruvananthapuram also to be affected by rain?

The second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Monday is supposed to take place between New Zealand and South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This venue has also seen rain wash out all the warm-up matches over the last week. South Africa’s first warm-up match against Afghanistan was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India are supposed to take on Netherlands at the same venue. According to weather prediction there is 94 per cent chance of rain when toss is supposed to take place in the New Zealand vs South Africa match at 130pm with 99 per cent cloud cover. By Monday evening the possibility of rain comes down to 70 per cent but there will be 100 per cent cloud cover and 89 per cent humidity.