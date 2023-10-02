trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669633
Bangladesh Vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs ENG World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh will take on word champions England in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday.

Oct 02, 2023
Bangladesh Vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs ENG World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop England captain Jos Buttler. (Source: X)

Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh team will be up against defending world champions England in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Bangladesh have won their first warm-up match against Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the same venue last week.

However, Jos Buttler’s side didn’t get any game time with their first warm-up game against host Team India at the same venue getting washed out without a ball getting bowled last week. Bangladesh will be coming into this contest full of confidence with successive wins – having also defeated India by nine runs in their last ODI match in Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo last month.

England are coming into this contest with 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand while their three-match series against Ireland just had one completed game. It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will be available for this contest after skipping the last match due to injury while playing football during a practice session.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in Guwahati HERE…

When is Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will take place on Monday, October 2.

Where is Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match start?

The Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in India?

The Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Bangladesh Vs England ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

England: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

