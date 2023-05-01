LIVE Updates | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik Pandya vs David Warner
Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT Look To Continue On Winning Ways
Trending Photos
Delhi Capitals are in a precarious situation, having lost six out of their eight games in the IPL 2023 so far. They must win all their remaining six games to have a chance of making it to the playoffs, which appears unlikely given their current form. The poor form of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has been a major reason for their struggles. The Capitals have made some changes in their opening combination, bringing in Phil Salt to partner with David Warner.
Mitchell Marsh has also played well in the middle order, while Axar Patel has been in-form with both bat and ball. However, the Capitals have been losing too many wickets in the middle overs and must address this issue. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, have been in excellent form and have the reputation of winning from any situation. They have some promising young players such as Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad, who have been performing well in the tournament.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from GT vs DC IPL 2023 match HERE.
GT vs DC LIVE IPL 2023: Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal