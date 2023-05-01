LIVE Updates | GT vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik Pandya vs David Warner

Delhi Capitals are in a precarious situation, having lost six out of their eight games in the IPL 2023 so far. They must win all their remaining six games to have a chance of making it to the playoffs, which appears unlikely given their current form. The poor form of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has been a major reason for their struggles. The Capitals have made some changes in their opening combination, bringing in Phil Salt to partner with David Warner.

Mitchell Marsh has also played well in the middle order, while Axar Patel has been in-form with both bat and ball. However, the Capitals have been losing too many wickets in the middle overs and must address this issue. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, have been in excellent form and have the reputation of winning from any situation. They have some promising young players such as Joshua Little and Noor Ahmad, who have been performing well in the tournament.

