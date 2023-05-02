GT Vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 44 in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, May 2

Defending champions and table-toppers Gujarat Titans are going up against last-placed Delhi Capitals in match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya’s GT had won the first encounter between the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last month by six wickets.

GT have never lost to DC in the two times that the sides have faced off IPL so far and home side will look to continue this unbeaten record on Tuesday night as well. It will be a special occasion for GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan as well as he will be playing his 400th T20 match.

DC, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table. After five successive losses to start the IPL 2023 season, David Warner’s team notched up a couple of back-to-back wins to get on the board, however, they lost their sixth game of the season to Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in their last match.

The Titans have one injury concern over the fitness of veteran pacer Mohit Sharma, who injured his finger while attempting a catch in their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 44 Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 2, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match No. 44 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match No 44 Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk) / Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan / Prithvi Shaw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma