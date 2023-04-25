Arjun Tendulkar Likely To Be Dropped? Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai Indian's Playing XI Ahead Of Game Against Gujarat Titans

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut on April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium, where his father played his final international match. Since then, the 23-year-old has featured in three more matches for Mumbai Indians. In his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Tendulkar opened the bowling and finished with figures of 2-0-17-0.

He followed that up with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he took his maiden IPL wicket and conceded only four runs in the final over to seal a win for Mumbai. However, in the team's last game against Punjab Kings, Tendulkar had a difficult outing, conceding 48 runs in three overs and taking just one wicket. This has led to speculation that he may be excluded from the playing XI for Mumbai's upcoming match.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed concerns over Mumbai's bowling department, stating that they have weaknesses that need to be addressed. He suggested that either Jason Behrendorff or Riley Meredith could be included in the playing XI alongside Jofra Archer. Chopra also praised veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, who is currently Mumbai's highest wicket-taker with nine wickets.

Ahead of MI's upcoming game against GT Chopra said on his Youtube Channel said, "There are a few concerns in bowling. You will see either Jason Behrendorff or Riley Meredith along with Jofra Archer. Whether Arjun Tendulkar will play or not, I am not 100% certain. To be very honest, you see a few weaknesses in bowling."

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar become the first father-son duo to play the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are currently seventh in the league standings with three wins and three losses from six matches. They will be aiming to get their campaign back on track when they face GT in their next match. With the IPL being a highly competitive tournament, every team needs to perform at their best to secure a spot in the playoffs. Mumbai will need to address their bowling concerns and make strategic changes to ensure their success in the remainder of the tournament.

As for Arjun Tendulkar, he has shown glimpses of his talent and potential in his brief stint with Mumbai Indians so far. While he may face competition from other players in the squad, he still has the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the team's success in the future. As a young player, he has plenty of time to develop and refine his skills and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket.