GT Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 35 in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, April 25

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in match no. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya’s GT are currently in the 4th position on the points table with 4 wins so far in IPL 2023 and a win over Rohit Sharma’s MI will propel them to the top near MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are at number one place with 10 points.

The two sides have faced off only one time in past in the IPL with MI coming out of top by a slim margin of 5 runs in IPL 2022. However, MI finished last in IPL last year while GT went on to win the title after making their debut last season.

MI had posted three successive wins in IPL 2023 before their winning run came to a halt against Punjab Kings last week. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for MI this season and had an off day against PBKS in last game. However, Rohit Sharma is expected to stick with the all-rounder for the match against GT.

Hardik Pandya’s side, on the other hand, will be pumped up after their impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants in the last match, where they managed to defend 31 runs in the last 6 overs. It will be a battle of leg-spinners in Ahmedabad with Rashid Khan of GT and Piyush Chawla of MI the leading wicket-takers of their respective sides.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 35 Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: April 25, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 35 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Captain: Piyush Chawla

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 35 Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill/ Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff/Riley Meredith