topStoriesenglish2599259
NewsCricket
JASPRIT BUMRAH

Jasprit Bumrah Makes Surprise Appearance At Narendra Modi Stadium To Cheer For Mumbai Indians Amidst Injury Recovery

Bumrah has had a rough few months, having missed several series due to a stress fracture in his back.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jasprit Bumrah Makes Surprise Appearance At Narendra Modi Stadium To Cheer For Mumbai Indians Amidst Injury Recovery

Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer, made a surprise appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for his Mumbai Indians teammates in their match against the Gujarat Titans. Bumrah is currently out of action after undergoing back surgery, and his absence has been felt by Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL 2023 season.

Despite being unable to take to the field, Bumrah made his presence known by posing for a picture shared by Mumbai Indians on their official social media handle. The caption read "BOOM BOOM… BUMRAH  #OneFamily #GTvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @Jaspritbumrah93".

Also Read: Fans Mention Sara Tendulkar In Shubman Gill Vs Arjun Tendulkar Player Battle Discourse On Twitter

Bumrah has had a rough few months, having missed several series due to a stress fracture in his back. He underwent surgery in New Zealand and is currently in India, where he is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery before returning to the field.

Unfortunately, Bumrah is also not a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Finals against Australia. He is expected to take another 5-6 months to fully recover and make his way back into the squad. The big question remains whether Bumrah will be fit in time for the upcoming Asia Cup and the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023.

Mumbai Indians and their fans were thrilled to see Bumrah supporting the team from the stands, even if he couldn't contribute on the field. While his absence has been a major blow to the team's campaign, the defending champions will be eager to get back to winning ways and secure a playoff spot in the IPL 2023 season.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?