Jasprit Bumrah Makes Surprise Appearance At Narendra Modi Stadium To Cheer For Mumbai Indians Amidst Injury Recovery

Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer, made a surprise appearance at the Narendra Modi Stadium to cheer for his Mumbai Indians teammates in their match against the Gujarat Titans. Bumrah is currently out of action after undergoing back surgery, and his absence has been felt by Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL 2023 season.

Despite being unable to take to the field, Bumrah made his presence known by posing for a picture shared by Mumbai Indians on their official social media handle. The caption read "BOOM BOOM… BUMRAH #OneFamily #GTvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 #TATAIPL @Jaspritbumrah93".

Bumrah has had a rough few months, having missed several series due to a stress fracture in his back. He underwent surgery in New Zealand and is currently in India, where he is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery before returning to the field.

Unfortunately, Bumrah is also not a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Finals against Australia. He is expected to take another 5-6 months to fully recover and make his way back into the squad. The big question remains whether Bumrah will be fit in time for the upcoming Asia Cup and the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023.

Mumbai Indians and their fans were thrilled to see Bumrah supporting the team from the stands, even if he couldn't contribute on the field. While his absence has been a major blow to the team's campaign, the defending champions will be eager to get back to winning ways and secure a playoff spot in the IPL 2023 season.