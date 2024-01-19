LIVE Updates | IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Start On High

URL-





LIVE Score India U-19 Vs Bangladesh U-19: Defending champions India, the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history, are set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh in the Manguang Oval. Led by Uday Saharan, the team boasts talent like all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni and wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish, both with IPL deals. Saharan, in impressive form, scored over fifty in his last three innings, including a century against South Africa. Mumbai’s Musheer Khan is another promising talent, while bowlers Aaradhya Shukla, Saumy Kumar Pandey, and Kulkarni were top wicket-takers in the U-19 Challenger Trophy. India's form, winning all four matches in the U-19 tri-nation series in South Africa, is encouraging, but they remain cautious against Bangladesh, having lost in the U-19 Asia Cup semifinal. The tournament features four groups, with the top three teams advancing to the Super Sixes, leading to the final on February 11.

Follow Live Updates Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Between India and Bangladesh.