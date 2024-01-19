trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711462
NewsCricket
IND U19 VS BAN U19 WORLD CUP 2024

LIVE Updates | IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Start On High

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 (IND U19 vs BAN U19) World Cup 2024 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India Is The Most Succesful Side Of The Competition.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 06:44 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

URL-    

       

LIVE Score India U-19 Vs Bangladesh U-19: Defending champions India, the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history, are set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh in the Manguang Oval. Led by Uday Saharan, the team boasts talent like all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni and wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avanish, both with IPL deals. Saharan, in impressive form, scored over fifty in his last three innings, including a century against South Africa. Mumbai’s Musheer Khan is another promising talent, while bowlers Aaradhya Shukla, Saumy Kumar Pandey, and Kulkarni were top wicket-takers in the U-19 Challenger Trophy. India's form, winning all four matches in the U-19 tri-nation series in South Africa, is encouraging, but they remain cautious against Bangladesh, having lost in the U-19 Asia Cup semifinal. The tournament features four groups, with the top three teams advancing to the Super Sixes, leading to the final on February 11.

Follow Live Updates Of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 Match Between India and Bangladesh.

20 January 2024
06:43 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?