The first match of the Under-19 World Cup camp for the Indian team in Bloemfontein against Bangladesh on Saturday, January 20, didn't start on a positive note. Despite Bangladesh winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, their bowlers made a significant impact, dismissing two Indian batters within the powerplay. However, the Indian team, also known as the Boys in Blue, staged a remarkable comeback.

Adarsh Singh and captain Uday Saharan played a crucial role in rescuing the innings. Singh played aggressively, allowing Saharan to settle in before both started playing freely. Singh reached his fifty off 67 balls, and captain Saharan played a supporting role. As their partnership approached a century, tensions rose among the Bangladesh bowlers and fielders. Captain Saharan appeared visibly displeased with something.

During the 25th over of the innings, it seemed that one of the fielders exchanged words with Saharan, leading to a verbal altercation with Ariful Islam. What initially appeared as a minor exchange escalated into a heated argument, involving several Bangladesh players, before the umpire stepped in to intervene. Despite efforts to separate them, Saharan continued expressing his discontent to the Bangladesh players.

You can watch it here:

Ones Again India vs Bangladesh Fighting In Match. #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/94E7OxVWy7 The Mahafuzur Homeopathy (@themahafuzhomeo) January 20, 2024

After a minute or two, the animated exchange concluded, and play resumed. Saharan, determined to anchor the innings after Adarsh's dismissal at 76, also achieved his fifty. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral.