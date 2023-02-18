LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS Day 3, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Australia Lead by 62 Runs, India Eye Early Wickets on Day 3
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 3: Follow LIVE updates from the IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi start.
A five-wicket haul for Nathon Lyon got Australia into the driving seat at the end of Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia. The Aussie spinner ran through the Indian batting lineup dismissing KL Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer as well. India were 88/4 when Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took charge and stitched up a 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
The former India captain was smooth with his footwork, but umpire Richard Illingworth's controversial decision made him Kuhnemann's maiden Test wicket.
However, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tables on Australia's spin attack as they formed an important partnership of 114 runs for the eighth wicket saving India. Axar smashed 74 off 115, whereas, Ashwin scored 37 off 71 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja got Team India their first breakthrough as Usman Khawaja was trapped after he played a sweep straight to short leg. Australia finished at 61/1 in 12 overs at Day 2 stumps.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Nathon Lyon on India's fight back
"They are good batters and they could bat in the top 6 in most other sides, here they are batting at 8 and 9, they are not bowlers who can bat but proper batters [on Ashwin and Axar]. I think I sort of deviated from my strengths at Nagpur, my strength is getting it to spin over the top and here I just went back to my basics. The pace was the same throughout the series. Virat is a great batter and in my opinion it was out, I'm pretty sure Virat thinks otherwise. Does help when we have burnt a few reviews and one has to applaud the umpires for such decisions. Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It's gonna set up for what should be a good Test match. A few more would be nice."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Axar Patel after incredible day with bat
"Obviously it feels good to score runs, but the important thing was coming back from a pressure situation. I think because I was able to defend off the middle, my confidence rose and then I was attacking balls that were in my slot. I was asked in WI if I’m a batting or bowling all-rounder. My answer is simple - if I score runs I’m a batting all-rounder, if I get wickets I’m a bowling all-rounder. I got used to the pace of the wicket today, and the ball wasn’t coming on too quickly so I got time. I was trying to attack the left-arm spinner because that’s my match-up. We’d like to reduce them to as low a target as possible, I think the morning session tomorrow will be important. We need to bowl well and pick a couple of wickets."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Australia lead by 62 runs
Australia will begin the Day 3 of the second Test against India with a 62 runs lead. Currently, the Aussies look in a dangerous position as they gathered these 62 runs in quick succession after bowling India out on Day 2.
