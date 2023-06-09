WATCH: Shubman Gill Left Shocked After Shouldering Arms To Get Bowled On Day 2 Of WTC Final

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been billed as the next big star from the country after a sensational performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Gill became the youngest winner of the IPL Orange Cap after scoring 890 runs in the 2023 season including three centuries to guide Gujarat Titans into the final.

A lot was expected from the willow of Gill as India looked to hunt down Australia’s massive first innings score of 469 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Kennington Oval in London. But Gill flattered to deceive on Day 2, falling for just 13, getting clean bowled shouldering arms to Aussie pacer Scott Boland. Gill’s shocked reaction after getting bowled soon went viral on social media.

WATCH Shubman Gill getting bowled by Scott Boland HERE…

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed the judgement of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, who were both dismissed ‘shouldering arms’ to deliveries. “That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it’s actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment,” Shastri said on air.

“We talk about leaving the ball in England and we always talk about knowing where your off stump is. This is not knowing where your off stump is. See, Shubman Gill being a little lazy with his footwork. He will learn; he is still young, but Pujara will be very disappointing seeing that. It should have been a little further towards the ball and across the line of the ball. That’s why they keep telling you – know where your off stump is,” added the former India coach.

India ended the second day on 151 for 5, still 318 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total. Rohit Sharma’s side need another 119 runs to avoid the follow-on with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat batting on 29 and 5 respectively.