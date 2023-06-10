WTC 2023 Final: Ajinkya Rahane Gives Major Update On Finger Injury, Says 'It Is Painful But...'

India batter Ajinkya Rahane received a brutal hit on the right index finger off a Pat Cummins delivery in the 22nd over of the innings. One could see Rahane in discomfort straightaway. The extra bounce on the surface was hard for the India batters to deal with. Rahane, however, carried on despite the pain and struck a valiant 89, becoming the first Indian batter to strike a fifty in the ICC World Test Championship Final. His innings included 11 fours and 1 six respectively as he silenced his critics who doubted his Test batting skills. This was a comeback the India fans are going to remember for a long time.

Rahane was not on the ground for most part of the Day 3 action when India bowled in the 2nd innings. That raised fitness doubts among India's fans. Rahane opened up on his injury status at the end of Day 3, saying that injury is painful but he can still manage it.

"Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don't think it'll affect batting. Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in. That was a really good catch. We all know he's a really good fielder. Has a big reach," Ajinkya Rahane told the ICC.

Rahane made an honest assessment of the match, saying that Aussies were ahead in the game even if so slightly.

"Australia is slightly ahead in the game. For us, it's important to be in the moment, play session by session. The first hour will be crucial tomorrow. We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers," he added.