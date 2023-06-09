'He Was Not Able To...', Sunil Gavaskar Slams Virat Kohli's Technique After Sorry Show In 1st Innings of WTC 2023 Final

Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 14 that made off 31 deliveries in the first innings of the all-important World Test Championship (WTC 2023) Final against Australia. With the pressure of Australia's daunting first innings total of 469, Kohli was a key batter for India. He looked good, leaving ball outside off and defending ball of the front foot with a rock-solid defence. It was going all good untill that one delivery from Mitchell Starc in the 19th over of the innings.

Starc pitched one short and rolled his fingers over bowl a fast off-cutter. The bounce on the ball surprised Kohli who was already on the front foot. That delivery upset the India fans who went on to troll Virat for his poor show with the bat. However, some felt that it was too good a delivery. Star Sports presenter asked India legend and commentator Sunil Gavaskar how would you play such a ball.

Gavaskar analysed Kohli's wrong technique, saying that his habit of playing every ball on the front foot led to his fall. Commenting on how Kohli could have played that ball from Starc, Gavaskar said, "Off the backfoot."

"You could have a look again, today because of the fact that there are only two bouncers per over, most batters are onto the front foot. This means they are not able to get onto the backfoot and give themselves the extra yard where you could have probably let the ball go by dropping your wrists. Yes, it was a tough delivery because he was so committed to the front foot that he was not able to withdraw his bat at the last moment. If he had been on the backfoot.

"It looked like an unplayable ball, but if he had been on the backfoot, he would have been able to drop his wrists," Gavaskar added.

India will resume their innings on Day 3 at 151 for 5 with Ajinkya Rahane (29) and KS Bharat (5) at crease, still trailing by 318 runs. India's top-order failed yet again with Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (14) and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) all goinjg back after a low scores. Earlier, powered by tons from Travis Head and Steve Smith, Australia put on 469 in the first innings after being asked to bat first.