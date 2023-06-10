WTC Final 2023: Will Rain Affect IND vs AUS Contest On Day 4 And 5? Read London Weather Report Here

Australia have tightened their grip in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final at The Oval against India. With lead of 296 runs, Aussies finished Day 3 Day 3 at 123 fo 4 in the second innings. India are surely going to chase a total of over 400 and it could possibly go beyond the 500-run mark. There are two days remaining in the game, which means India need to be at the top of their game in the six full sessions to come. But will we see 6 full sessions in the coming two days of the match?

Rain likely to affect Day 4 and 5

The London weather may play spoilsport as intermittent rain is predicted on both the remaining days of the match. As per Accuweather, the chances of rain on Day 4 (June 10) is less between 9 am to 1 pm (local time), the time in which the first session of the day takes place. But from 2 pm (local time), the rain prediction rises to 41 percent and at 3 pm, it is 51 percent. The weather is not nice from thereon till 11 pm in the night.

Not to forget, Yellow warning for Thunderstorms has been issued by UK MeT department for Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon to 9 pm local time. That means the Test match could get washed out. But the good news is that ICC has kept a reserve day if a siginicant portion of the remaining match is washed out.

What happens if the WTC 2023 final is washed out?

In such a scenario, both India and Australia will be declared as the winners of the ICC World Tets Championship 2023. Australia may have finished at the top of the WTC 2021-23 standings but that is no base, for ICC, to choose them as winners. The trophy will be shared in case all the remaining says (Day 4, 5 and reserve day) gets washed out.

Australia are favourites at the moment in the final with a second-innings lead of 296 runs. India will need to be on top of their game in remaining two days to save the Test match or pull off a brilliant come-from-behind win.