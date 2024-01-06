LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Win Series
India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India women won the first game by 9 wickets.
LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: In the upcoming T20I against Australia, Indian fast bowler Titas Sadhu, mentored by former internationals Jhulan Goswami and Rumeli Dhar, remains grounded despite a successful performance in the first game. India, aiming to avoid the pitfalls experienced in the ODI series, emphasizes the need for consistent fielding and team support. After a convincing nine-wicket victory in the previous match, the team is focused on maintaining its improved all-round performance. With the 300th international game for Ellyse Perry, Australia seeks a series-levelling win, relying on key players like Perry and Phoebe Litchfield. India's hope rests on the bowling trio of Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur, while openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma aim to continue their good form. Both teams anticipate a competitive encounter in the second game of the three-match series.
Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Full Squad
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani