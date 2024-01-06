trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706881
NewsCricket
IND-W VS AUS-W 2ND T20I

LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Win Series

India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India women won the first game by 9 wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:50 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: In the upcoming T20I against Australia, Indian fast bowler Titas Sadhu, mentored by former internationals Jhulan Goswami and Rumeli Dhar, remains grounded despite a successful performance in the first game. India, aiming to avoid the pitfalls experienced in the ODI series, emphasizes the need for consistent fielding and team support. After a convincing nine-wicket victory in the previous match, the team is focused on maintaining its improved all-round performance. With the 300th international game for Ellyse Perry, Australia seeks a series-levelling win, relying on key players like Perry and Phoebe Litchfield. India's hope rests on the bowling trio of Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur, while openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma aim to continue their good form. Both teams anticipate a competitive encounter in the second game of the three-match series.

Follow Live Score and Updates from the 2nd T20I between India women and Australia women below

06 January 2024
22:30 PM

Live IND W Vs AUS W 2nd T20: Full Squad

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani

21:48 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I of the three-match series here at Navi Mumbai. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!