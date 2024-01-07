trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706983
IND-W VS AUS-W

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I LIVE: Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 2nd T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Alyssa Healy's Australia.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop? Source: Twitter

The India women's cricket team is ready for a face-off against the Australia women's cricket team in the 2nd T20I of the IND-W vs AUS-W series on Sunday, January 7. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian side secured a convincing nine-wicket victory over Australia in the series opener. If the India women's team manages to defeat Australia in the upcoming IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I in Navi Mumbai, they will clinch the three-match T20I series with a 2-0 lead, bouncing back from the challenging 3-0 defeat they faced in the ODI series.

When will India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match be played?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match will be played on January 7 (Sunday) 2024.

Where will India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match be played?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

At what time will India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match start?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match live telecast in India?

India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.

