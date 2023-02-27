LIVE Updates | LHQ Vs ISL, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Shadab Khan vs Shaheen Afridi
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both teams striving to secure their position in the final four.
Islamabad United will face a challenging task as they travel to Lahore for their upcoming PSL match against the home side, Lahore Qalandars. Both teams will be striving to secure their spot in the final four and gain valuable points. Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, have yet to demonstrate their full potential and will aim for a victory at home against Islamabad United.
However, Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, has recently experienced back-to-back wins, and is likely to put up a tough fight. The match promises to be an exciting encounter for fans, taking place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, known for its batting-friendly surface with minimal assistance for bowlers. A score of around 160 is considered competitive on this ground, and the toss-winning captain may choose to bat first. In summary, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is expected to be closely contested, with both teams striving to secure their position in the final four.
Islamabad United Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Tom Curran, Rumman Raees, Paul Stirling, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zeeshan Zameer, Hassan Nawaz
Lahore Qalandars Squad: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings(w), David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Shai Hope, Liam Dawson, Jordan Cox, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Jalat Khan, Shawaiz Irfan
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of today's PSL match. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
