topStoriesenglish2577704
NewsCricket
LHQ VS ISL

LHQ Vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LHQ Vs ISL Pakistan Super League in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 630PM IST, February 27

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League 2023 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LHQ Vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LHQ Vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LHQ Vs ISL Pakistan Super League in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 630PM IST, February 27

The upcoming Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is set to take place on Monday, February 27, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars began the tournament with a narrow one-run victory over Karachi Kings but suffered a significant 67-run loss in their subsequent encounter with the same team. However, they have since bounced back with two consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, with respective margins of 63 and 40 runs. Meanwhile, Islamabad United has also secured six points from three wins and one loss, placing them above Lahore Qalandars in the second position on the points table due to a superior net run rate. In their previous two games, Islamabad United secured victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, winning by six wickets and 63 runs, respectively.

Also Read: Here's How Team India Enjoyed Shardul Thakur's Haldi and Sangeet Ceremony - In Pics

If you're looking to stay informed ahead of the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United match, these are the key details you need to know.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Telecast

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details

LAH vs ISL match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30 PM IST on February 27, Monday.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - FK Zaman

Vice-Captain - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 for Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: FK Zaman, C Munro, HE van der Dussen

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, SH Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, S Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), FK Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Z Khan, Hussain Talat

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, SH Khan(C), Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali, C Munro, HE van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf

Live Tv

LHQ Vs ISLLHQ Vs ISL news updateLHQ Vs ISL newsLHQ Vs ISL updateLHQ Vs ISL dream11LHQ Vs ISL PSLLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad UnitedLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United dream11Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United news updateLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United newsLahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United updatePakistan Super League 2023Pakistan Super League 2023 news updatePakistan Super League 2023 newsPakistan Super League 2023 updatePakistan Super League 2023 dream11

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985