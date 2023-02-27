LHQ Vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LHQ Vs ISL Pakistan Super League in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 630PM IST, February 27

The upcoming Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United is set to take place on Monday, February 27, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Lahore Qalandars began the tournament with a narrow one-run victory over Karachi Kings but suffered a significant 67-run loss in their subsequent encounter with the same team. However, they have since bounced back with two consecutive wins against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi, with respective margins of 63 and 40 runs. Meanwhile, Islamabad United has also secured six points from three wins and one loss, placing them above Lahore Qalandars in the second position on the points table due to a superior net run rate. In their previous two games, Islamabad United secured victories against Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, winning by six wickets and 63 runs, respectively.

If you're looking to stay informed ahead of the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United match, these are the key details you need to know.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Telecast

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United game will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details

LAH vs ISL match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30 PM IST on February 27, Monday.

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - FK Zaman

Vice-Captain - Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 for Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: FK Zaman, C Munro, HE van der Dussen

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, SH Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, S Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali

Pakistan Super League 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), FK Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Z Khan, Hussain Talat

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, SH Khan(C), Azam Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Ali, C Munro, HE van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf