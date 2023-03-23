LIVE Updates | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Match, Cricket Live Score: Probable Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz in Eliminator match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on March 24 (Friday) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The winner of this match will go into the final, which is to take place on March 26 (Sunday) at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals, who topped the league stage, have already qualified for the final and wait for the winner of the Eliminator match.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won same number of matches as DC but they failed to make it to final directly from league stage due to a lower NRR than Capitals. DC finished with 12 points from 8 games and NRR of 1.856 while MI scored same numner of points but had NRR of 1.711. UP Warriorz were third best team in the points table where they finished with 8 points from 8 games. Warriorz captain Healy has been their best batter in the tournament with close to 250 runs in the 8 matches of the league stage.