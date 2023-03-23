LIVE Updates | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Eliminator Match, Cricket Live Score: Probable Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 Eliminator Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will take on Alyssa Healy's side in Eliminator of Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz in Eliminator match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on March 24 (Friday) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The winner of this match will go into the final, which is to take place on March 26 (Sunday) at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals, who topped the league stage, have already qualified for the final and wait for the winner of the Eliminator match.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians won same number of matches as DC but they failed to make it to final directly from league stage due to a lower NRR than Capitals. DC finished with 12 points from 8 games and NRR of 1.856 while MI scored same numner of points but had NRR of 1.711. UP Warriorz were third best team in the points table where they finished with 8 points from 8 games. Warriorz captain Healy has been their best batter in the tournament with close to 250 runs in the 8 matches of the league stage.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz LIVE: LIVE Streaming Details
The Eliminator of WPL 2023 will be played between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz and the match can be watched on Jio Cinema app as well as on Sports 18 Network on TV. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST.
MI vs UPW LIVE Updates: Probable Playing XIs
MI: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita
UPW: Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrwat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navigire, Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Yashasri
MI-W vs UP-W WPL LIVE Updates: Eliminator match
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Eliminator match of WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. The match will take place tomorrow on March 24 at Dr DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and it will start at 7.30 pm IST with toss taking place at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for latest updates here as we begin build up for this big game.
