Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League 2023 Eliminator Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch MI-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians will be up against the UP Warriorz in the first-ever Eliminator match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 24). MI, who were the form team of the WPL 2023 – winning five matches in a row to start the league, have faltered towards the end and failed to book an automatic berth into the final which has been taken by Delhi Capitals Women.

MI have another chance now to book a berth in Sunday’s (March 26) WPL 2023 final if they can defeat Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz in the Eliminator tonight. The Warriorz, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster ride into the Playoffs stage.

They finished third on the WPL 2023 points table with four wins and four losses in their eight matches. However, the Warriorz lifted their game when it mattered, beating Gujarat Giants to qualify for the Playoffs stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator:

When will the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator start?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator will start on March 24, Friday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator be played?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator begin?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL 2023 Eliminator Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra