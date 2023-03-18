topStoriesenglish2584921
LIVE Updates | MUL vs LHQ, Final Match PSL 2023: Key Players For Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Final Match Pakistan Super League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shaheen Afridi's LHQ will aim to defend the title in Saturday's summit clash

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Lahore Qalandars will look to write history on Saturday night by winning their second successive PSL title. Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in a clash that is likely to go down the wire. Sultans are being led by Pakistan wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is also the second top-scorer this season with 516 runs in 11 games. He is expected to go past Babar Azam (522 runs) after tonight's clash. Multan Sultans had earlier beaten Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 1, a few days back. Qalandars had to play the second Eliminator to qualify for the final. 

In Eliminator 2, Qalandars beat Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets to qualify for the final. Both Qalandars and Sultans have won PSL twice. While Qalandars won their first title in 2022, Sultans tasted success for the first time in 2021. Only one team has won PSL title twice in the history of the tournament and that team is Islamabad United. Qalandars or Sultans will become the 2nd team do win the PSL title twice on Saturday.

18 March 2023
09:48 AM

MUL vs LHQ LIVE: Lahore's key players to watch out for

From Lahore, key players will be captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf and batters like Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza. If they collectively have a good day in office, Qalandars will surely win the title.

09:07 AM

MUL vs LHQ LIVE Updates: Final today

PSL 2023 will come to an end today with Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in the big final. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before first ball is bowled. Follow latest updates and news in our build up blog here. 

