topStoriesenglish2585003
NewsCricket
PSL 2023

'PSL Is Fixed', Say Fans After Shadab Khan's 'Babar Out Hai' Stump Mic Recording Goes Viral - Watch Here

As fixing has been rampant in Pakistan cricket for a long time, fans are raising concern over an incident that occured in the PSL Eliminator 1 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'PSL Is Fixed', Say Fans After Shadab Khan's 'Babar Out Hai' Stump Mic Recording Goes Viral - Watch Here

Ahead of PSL 2023 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the league has been hit by fixing claims. A video is going viral on the internet in which Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan's comment 'Babar out hai' can be heard after which he dismisses his opposition captain. A Twitter user recorded the video and tweeted it out, saying "Live fixing caught in PSL". One still does not know the authenticity of the video and the sound but the fans raised their doubts after this incident. The video shows that it was the start of the 12th over over when Shadab allegedly said the words and on the sixth ball, Babar was trapped in front of the stumps.

Also Read | Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Opens up on Viral ‘This too Shall Pass’ Message to Virat Kohli, says THIS

The original tweet which posted the video has been deleted but fans have been questioning the intention of the cricketers. 

Watch the viral video which claims that PSL is fixed and fans' reactions below:

This incident took place in the Eliminator 1 contest that took place between Babar's Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on March 16 (Thursday). 

Babar stroked 64 off 39 balls in the match and helped Zalmi beat United by 12 runs to book a place in the Eliminator 2. In second Eliminator, Zalmi met Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars and were beaten by 3 wickets. PSL 2023 final was rescheduled from Sunday (March 19) to Saturday (March 18) in wake of the bad weather. The organisers decided to keep Sunday as the reserve day if the rain washed out the game on Saturday.

Lahore meet Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in the final and the game will start at 7.30 pm as per Indian standard time. Not to forget, Lahore are the defending champions while Multan had won the tournament in 2021. Both these sides have the opportunity to win their second PSL title.

Live Tv

PSL 2023shadab and babar fixingpsl 2023 fixedShadab KhanBabar AzamLahore QalandarsPeshawar ZalmiIslamabad UnitedLahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle