'PSL Is Fixed', Say Fans After Shadab Khan's 'Babar Out Hai' Stump Mic Recording Goes Viral - Watch Here

Ahead of PSL 2023 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, the league has been hit by fixing claims. A video is going viral on the internet in which Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan's comment 'Babar out hai' can be heard after which he dismisses his opposition captain. A Twitter user recorded the video and tweeted it out, saying "Live fixing caught in PSL". One still does not know the authenticity of the video and the sound but the fans raised their doubts after this incident. The video shows that it was the start of the 12th over over when Shadab allegedly said the words and on the sixth ball, Babar was trapped in front of the stumps.

The original tweet which posted the video has been deleted but fans have been questioning the intention of the cricketers.

Watch the viral video which claims that PSL is fixed and fans' reactions below:

Fixing...aur kya chahiye isse jyada proof https://t.co/wkK5mVOVnZ — Bittu Pal (@Bittu_engg) March 17, 2023

This incident took place in the Eliminator 1 contest that took place between Babar's Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on March 16 (Thursday).

Babar stroked 64 off 39 balls in the match and helped Zalmi beat United by 12 runs to book a place in the Eliminator 2. In second Eliminator, Zalmi met Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars and were beaten by 3 wickets. PSL 2023 final was rescheduled from Sunday (March 19) to Saturday (March 18) in wake of the bad weather. The organisers decided to keep Sunday as the reserve day if the rain washed out the game on Saturday.

Lahore meet Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in the final and the game will start at 7.30 pm as per Indian standard time. Not to forget, Lahore are the defending champions while Multan had won the tournament in 2021. Both these sides have the opportunity to win their second PSL title.