LIVE Updates | BAN Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto Eyes 1,000 ODI Runs

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: On Saturday, October 28, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Bangladesh (BAN) and Netherlands (NED) will square off in match no. 28 of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The surface of Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens is a batters paradise, On a pitch where stroke play plays a huge role, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. The captain winning the toss should elect to bowl first. Bangladesh have a lot of work to do in their fielding and bowling department.

After a quick journey to Dhaka for extra practice, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan would try to get back in the swing of things at the bat. Notable hitters such as Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mushfiqur Rahim will also look to make a significant mark in the contest against the Netherlands.

