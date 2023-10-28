LIVE Updates | BAN Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Najmul Hossain Shanto Eyes 1,000 ODI Runs
Netherlands Vs Bangladesh (NED Vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Netherlands will face Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.
Trending Photos
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: On Saturday, October 28, at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Bangladesh (BAN) and Netherlands (NED) will square off in match no. 28 of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. The surface of Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens is a batters paradise, On a pitch where stroke play plays a huge role, fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. The captain winning the toss should elect to bowl first. Bangladesh have a lot of work to do in their fielding and bowling department.
After a quick journey to Dhaka for extra practice, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan would try to get back in the swing of things at the bat. Notable hitters such as Mahmudullah, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Mushfiqur Rahim will also look to make a significant mark in the contest against the Netherlands.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 28 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Netherlands vs Bangladesh Here.
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Najmul Hossain Shanto eyes 1,000 ODI runs
Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto (982) needs 18 runs to complete the landmark of 1,000 runs in ODIs. Can Shanto achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates Bangladesh vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: All even in head-to-head
Bangladesh and Netherlands have met in an ODI only twice so far and both sides have won one game each. The last of those meetings had come during the 2011 ODI World Cup. From that game, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Wesley Barresi are still part of the respective teams' squads in 2023. Who will come out on top when two sides face off in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata today?
LIVE BAN vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Taskin Ahmed available for Bangladesh
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has recovered from a shoulder niggled and could be available to play against the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Towhid Hridoy could also replace Nasum Ahmed.
LIVE NED vs BAN WC 2023: Predicted 11s
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
LIVE Netherlands vs Bangladesh WC 2023
The Netherlands will face Bangladesh in the match no. 28 World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens. Follow our LIVE feed for all the major updates from the game.