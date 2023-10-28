Bangladesh Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 28 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Bangladesh will take on bottom-placed Netherlands in their sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Both Bangladesh and Netherlands have won just one match each in their five games played so far – against Afghanistan and South Africa respectively.

A second win for either side will put them on level with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan who have managed to win two matches each so far and have four points. Bangladesh and the Dutch have faced off against each other twice in ODI cricket so far and both sides have won one game each.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who will be back into the side after a shoulder niggle, believes his side are not out of the race for a semifinal berth yet. “It’s not finished yet. Still four more games to go. If we can win those four, anything can happen because there are some run rates issue and also like a lot of teams like England and Afghanistan beat England they lost against Sri Lanka. So, if we can win four there will be different story maybe but at the moment we are planning to go match by match. Yes, we didn’t play well enough as we expected from both units, batting, and bowling, but four games to go. So, we are looking forward to do well as well,” Taskin Ahmed said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Friday.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 in Kolkata HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 will take place on Saturday, October 28.

Where is Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 start?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 in India For Free?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren