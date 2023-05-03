LIVE Updates | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: All Even In Head-To-Head

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are up against Punjab Kings in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have already defeated MI once in IPL 2023, posting a 13-run win over Rohit Sharma's side at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's side are struggling in the IPL 2023 Points Table currently with just four wins in the season so far along with 4 losses. PBKS have done slightly better with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches. However, the home side did concede 257 runs in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants at home. Skipper Dhawan is back opening the innings and they will be buoyed by their impressive win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk in their last match.

