LIVE Updates | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: All Even In Head-To-Head
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rohit Sharma's eye revenge win over Shikhar Dhawan's side in Mohali.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are up against Punjab Kings in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have already defeated MI once in IPL 2023, posting a 13-run win over Rohit Sharma's side at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma's side are struggling in the IPL 2023 Points Table currently with just four wins in the season so far along with 4 losses. PBKS have done slightly better with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches. However, the home side did concede 257 runs in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants at home. Skipper Dhawan is back opening the innings and they will be buoyed by their impressive win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk in their last match.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match HERE.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: All even in head-to-head
There have been 30 matches in the past between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians and both sides have won 15 matches each with PBKS winning the last clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2023. Which of these two sides will edge ahead after tonight's clash?
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen 'punished'
Mumbai Indians players Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen were hilariously 'punished' by the franchise for being late for practice and team meetings. Watch their punishment HERE...
_____ come late to an MI meeting! Let Arshad and Hrithik show you why __#OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @Hrithik14S pic.twitter.com/ObkGJeKyZn
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2023
PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar return to MI side?
All-rounder and son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, was dropped by Mumbai Indians for the last match against the Rajasthan Royals and replaced by Arshad Khan. Will Arjun Tendulkar return to lineup against Punjab Kings in Mohali, although he conceded 31 runs in one over against the same side in their last match.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali tonight.