'Kya Karun Bata?': Rohit Sharma's Bromance With Shikhar Dhawan At Toss Goes Viral, Watch Video Here

IPL 2023: Watch the video of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma having some fun at toss time during the MI vs PBKS clash below.

May 03, 2023

Aiming to get some points under their belts, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are locking horns at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali Punjab. The captains of the two teams once opened for Team India - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, a pair not many bowlers like to face in any format of the game. During the toss, both Indian legends shared positive and adorable moments, Rohit Sharma even asked Shikhar what does he want him to choose after winning the toss.

Rohit Sharma said, "I asked Dhawan what we should choose, and he said bowl first so that is what we will do (smiles)".

Shikhar Dhawan said, "We would have chosen to bowl first as well (smiles)".

The starting lineups for both teams are as follows:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (More to follow)

