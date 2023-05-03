PBKS Vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 46 in Mohali, 730PM IST, May 3

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. PBKS had stunned MI by 13 runs earlier on in this season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to level the head-to-head between the two sides at 15-15 after 30 matches.

Rohit Sharma’s MI will look to take revenge for that loss over Shikhar Dhawan’s side on Wednesday and come back into the hunt for a IPL 2023 Playoff spot. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar turned out for MI in a few matches this season but was dropped for the last match at home against the Rajasthan Royals. MI will consider bringing back Arjun Tendulkar for this clash against PBKS, although he conceded 31 runs in one over the last time these sides faced off in Mumbai.

England pacer Chris Jordan has also joined the Mumbai Indians squad but it is still unclear who will he be replacing in Rohit Sharma’s side. Dhawan has regained his fitness as he showed in the last match against Chennai Super Kings and should be back at the top of the PBKS line-up at home.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 46 Details

Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: May 3, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match No. 46 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Piyush Chawla

Captain: Cameron Green

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Match No 46 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen/Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith/Jason Behrendorff