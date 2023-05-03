PBKS Vs MI IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Clash In Mohali On Wednesday

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are getting ready to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. However, both teams have to brace for the fact that the match could be interrupted by rain or inclement weather.

Northern India has been experiencing cool weather as well as scattered rain and thunderstorms since the start of May. The MET department is also predicting rain in Mohali on Wednesday evening as well.

According to weather prediction, there will be around 43 per cent cloud cover over Mohali in the evening with 67 per cent humidity. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius with chances of dew also in the evening.

Check Mohali weather report for PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match here…

Rain has already played a part in Mohali early on in IPL 2023. PBKS match against Kolkata Knight Riders was hit by rain last month but Shikhar Dhawan’s side came out of top by 7 runs via DLS method in their first game of the season.

Monday night’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also affected by rain but no overs were docked in the process. No match in IPL 2023 has been washed out due to rain so far.

While the teams batting first have won three out of four games at the PCA Stadium in IPL 2023, the team winning the toss may prefer to chase given the threat of rain and revised targets.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif stressed Mumbai Indians’ never doubted Suryakumar Yadav’s talent and skills despite a dud show in the first half of the tournament and the Mumbaikar has started paying back.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Kaif said, “Mumbai Indians always had faith in Suryakumar Yadav. They have been backing him right from the start and no one had an iota of doubt over his talent and capability. With his knock against RR, he’s proven his worth. SKY has once again proved why he's rated so highly as a batter. These are good signs for Mumbai Indians.”