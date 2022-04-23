RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: RCB bowled out for 68

23 April 2022, 20:40 PM
RCB bowled out for 68!
They were dismissed for just 49 in IPL 2017 on April 23 and exactly five years later, they have been bowled out for 68.
SRH need 69 to win match!
23 April 2022, 20:24 PM
RCB stunned!
They lose their 8th wicket as Natarajan cleans up Harshal Patel who scored 4 off 8 balls. What a poor show by RCB tonight.
RCB 55/8 (12.1)
23 April 2022, 20:18 PM
RCB in deep trouble!
Dinesh Karthik, the best batter for Bangalore this season, is back to the hut after scoring a duck. RCB lose their 6th wicket.
Shahbaz and Harshal Patel in middle
RCB 47/6 after 9 overs
23 April 2022, 19:56 PM
Prabhudessai goes!
RCB in all sorts of trouble here as well-set Prabhudessai also departs. J Suchith with the wicket, dismisses him stumped for 15 off 20 balls.
Time out taken. Dinesh Karthik will walk in now at 7.
RCB 47/5 after 8/2 overs.
23 April 2022, 19:55 PM
RCB, what's happening?
RCB lose their 4th wicket within the powerplay.
Maxwell gone now. Williamson takes a good catch driving ahead.
SRH on top at the moment and RCB trying to find some answers.
Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now.
RCB 20/4 after 4.3 overs
23 April 2022, 19:41 PM
MARCO!
Remember the name. Marco Jansen has picked up three wickets in the second over of the match. Faf, Virat and now Anuj Rawat.
Lovely stuff. RCB struggling at 8/3 after 2 overs.
23 April 2022, 19:07 PM
BIG WICKET!
Virat Kohli is gone off the first ball. Marco Jansen with the wicket. He departs off the first ball. Faf du Plessis back to the hut as well. Terrible start for RCB.
RCB 5/2
23 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
23 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field
23 April 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2022 between RCB abd SRH!
Stay tuned for more updates!