RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: RCB bowled out for 68

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 36 of IPL 2022 between SRH and RCB 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 21:02
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.

With inputs from PTI

23 April 2022, 20:40 PM

RCB bowled out for 68!

They were dismissed for just 49 in IPL 2017 on April 23 and exactly five years later, they have been bowled out for 68. 

SRH need 69 to win match!

23 April 2022, 20:24 PM

RCB stunned!

They lose their 8th wicket as Natarajan cleans up Harshal Patel who scored 4 off 8 balls. What a poor show by RCB tonight. 

RCB 55/8 (12.1)

  

23 April 2022, 20:18 PM

RCB in deep trouble!

Dinesh Karthik, the best batter for Bangalore this season, is back to the hut after scoring a duck. RCB lose their 6th wicket. 

Shahbaz and Harshal Patel in middle

RCB 47/6 after 9 overs

23 April 2022, 19:56 PM

Prabhudessai goes!

RCB in all sorts of trouble here as well-set Prabhudessai also departs. J Suchith with the wicket, dismisses him stumped for 15 off 20 balls.  

Time out taken. Dinesh Karthik will walk in now at 7.  

RCB 47/5 after 8/2 overs. 

23 April 2022, 19:55 PM

RCB, what's happening?

RCB lose their 4th wicket within the powerplay. 

Maxwell gone now. Williamson takes a good catch driving ahead. 

SRH on top at the moment and RCB trying to find some answers. 

Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle now. 

RCB 20/4 after 4.3 overs

23 April 2022, 19:41 PM

MARCO!

Remember the name. Marco Jansen has picked up three wickets in the second over of the match. Faf, Virat and now Anuj Rawat. 

Lovely stuff. RCB struggling at 8/3 after 2 overs.

23 April 2022, 19:07 PM

BIG WICKET!

Virat Kohli is gone off the first ball. Marco Jansen with the wicket. He departs off the first ball. Faf du Plessis back to the hut as well. Terrible start for RCB.

RCB 5/2 

23 April 2022, 19:03 PM

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

23 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Toss News!

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field

23 April 2022, 17:49 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2022 between RCB abd SRH!

Stay tuned for more updates!

