Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 15: Live Score Updates

live coverage of the match number 15 of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals which is all set to begin today ( October 3) from the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals had caught the eye of the fans with their emphatic performances in the first two games, scoring 216 and 226 respectively to complete two fabulous victories. With those two victories they well and truly shed the pre-tournament tag of being the underdogs or outsiders of the tournament.

But, as fate would have it, they disappointed in their last game against KKR - which it must be said was largely their own doing. Chasing just 174, by their lofty standards these days, they would have fancied their chances but folded up for a paltry 137/9 in their 20 overs with only three players reaching double digits.

Several batsmen were dismissed after playing rash shots, perhaps an ode to their overconfidence after two successive victories. The dismal performance in their last outing will come as a stern reminder to the Royals franchise that they are not home and dry yet.

Royal Challenges Bangalore are coming on the back of a thrilling Super Over victory against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last outing, which would have done wonders for their confidence.

While their bowling remains a cause of concern- leaking runs at will in their last two games against KXIP and Mumbai Indians, it’s the dismal show from the bat by their skipper Virat Kohli that is drawing all the attention. In his three innings, the batting maestro has scored just 1, 14 and 3 respectively - much to the dismay of the RCB faithful.

Kohli is critical to his side’s fortunes and would look to hit the ground running as soon as he takes the field against Rajasthan Royals led by his contemporary Steve Smith.

In a matchup of epic proportions, its Kohli vs Smith and it promises to be an electrifying contest.

