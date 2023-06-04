'Mango Party': After Naveen-ul-Haq Smashes 25 off 8 Balls In T20 Blast, Fans Take A Dig At Virat Kohli

Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Naveen-ul-Haq showed that he is no mug with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 25 off just 8 balls to help Leicestershire reach a decent total on the board in the T20 Blast 2023 clash vs Northamptonshire. Batting first, Leicestershire were 134 for 7 when Naveen came in to bat. In the 19th over of the innings, Naveen took on James Sales and hit him for a six and four respectively. In the last over, he got to bat on the last two deliveries, bowled by Andrew Tye and hit him for two consecutive sixes. Thanks to his quickfire 25, Leicestershire finished with 164 for 8 in 20 overs.

Despite Naveen's brilliant show with the bat, Leicestershire ended up losing the match by eight wickets. Northamptonshire chased down the total in 18.5 overs with eight wickets in hand as Chris Lynn stroked a 68-ball 110, which was filled with 13 fours and 5 sixes respectively.

Naveen finished with one wicket too, dismissing David Willey for 20. LSG praised their pacer's all-round display as well as that of Daniel Sams, who picked up three for 28 in Essex vs Hampshire clash. LSG tweetd: 'Our boys having a blast in England'.

There were some interesting replies to the tweet posted by LSG. A fan wrote: "Naveen shown better intent than someone." This was an indirect dig at Virat Kohli, with whom Naveen had a onfield feud during Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Several users wrote that Naveen's good show called for a Mango Party. Earlier in IPL, Naveen had taken potshot at Kohli while watching Royal Challengers Bangalore perform poorly during a match.

Take a look at reactions below:

Naveen shown better intent than someone ___ — Himank (@hitmank45) June 3, 2023

Are they also having mangoes there — Dhritiman Goswami (@DhritimanGosw13) June 3, 2023

Han bhai aam le lo aam https://t.co/yphFfpfaRn June 3, 2023

dream for chokli to score 25 in first 8 balls of innings.__ — the one last step (@theonelaststep9) June 3, 2023

Afghanistan are currently playing a three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. Naveen is not part of it. That is because selectors feel he is still not ready to make a return to the ODI setup. Naveen last played an ODI in January 2021 after which he was dropped. He, however, remains a big player for various clubs, franchises and national team in T20s.