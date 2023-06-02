Fact Check: Has Naveen-ul-Haq Been Dropped From Afghanistan ODI Squad For SL Due To Controversial IPL 2023 Stint?

Afghanistan kickstarted the ODI series vs Sri Lanka with a dominant win over the islanders at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Friday. The Afghans beat SL by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ibrahim Zadran was declared as the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 98 runs off 98 balls that included 11 fours and 2 sixes respectively. Rahmat Shah also struck a fifty as Afghanistan chased down the target of 269 in 46.5 overs.

Earlier, helped by Charith Asalanka's 95-ball 91, Lankans posted 268/10 on the scoreboard. Dhananjaya de Silva also struck a fifty while other batters could not deliver the goods on the day.

Rashid Khan still unavailable

Mystery leg-spinner Rashid Khan was not in the playing XI of Afghanistan team in th1 first ODI because of an injury concern. He has a troubled back and has been ruled out of the first two matches. Afghanistan will miss his services in the 2nd ODI at the same ground on June 2.

Congratulations to everyone. __#AfghanAtalan | #SLvAFG2023 | #SuperCola pic.twitter.com/TMlneluzEn — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 2, 2023

Why is Naveen-ul-Haq not part of Afghanistan squad?

Naveen-ul-Haq made a name for himself during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) for both right and wrong reasons. While he emerged out as a standout performer for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with the ball, picking crucial 11 wickets in 8 games he played in the season. However, he earned some hate also during the championship after his onfield feud with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India batter Virat Kohli. The war of words between the two hot-headed cricketers was not just limited as it got extended to indirect digs on social media.

While his performance for LSG was outstanding, his maiden IPL experience was a controversial one too. There is a misconception among some fans that Naveen has been dropped from the Afghanistan squad due to the same reason. But there is no truth to it. The fact is that Naveen is no more part of the ODI plans as far as Afghanistan cricket is concerned. He has not played an ODI for Afghanistan in more than two years.

Naveen is more of a T20 specialist for Afghanistan, having played in 27 T20Is, picking 34 wickets. Naveen has played in just 7 ODIs so far in which he has picked up 14 wickets.