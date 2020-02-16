Mark your calendars: RCB release their full schedule ahead of IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who recently revealed their new logo, has released their full schedule for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Virat Kohli-led side will kickstart their campaign at the lucrative T20 tournament against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

RCB took their official Twitter handle to reveal the schedule of their seven away and seven home league matches for the IPL 2020, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.

"Chinnaswamy, here we come! Block your calendars! #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," RCB tweeted along with a picture of schedule of home matches.

"Up & away, we are coming your way! Mark your calendars. #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," the Bengaluru-based franchise wrote along with the picture of fixtures of away games.

RCB are scheduled to play their last league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians on May 17.

Unlike previous years, there will be no doubleheaders on Saturdays and only six doubleheaders are scheduled to take place this season which will be held only on Sundays.

In order to accommodate the extra matches, the league stage will now last six weeks instead of five.

Meanwhile, the fixture for the knockouts is yet to be announced.

On Friday, the RCB unveiled their new logo two days after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles.

In the 2020 IPL Player's Auction in December last year, the franchise spent a total of Rs 17.1 crore on eight purchases they made.

Notably, the RCB have never managed to clinch the title in the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side made a last-place finish during the 2017 and 2019 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament while their last appearance in the final came in 2016.

Here is a complete list of RCB players for 2020 IPL:

Retained players: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.

New Players: Aaron Finch (Rs 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 10 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs 20 lakh), Kane Richardson (Rs 4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs 50 lakh)