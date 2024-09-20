Marnus Labuschagne Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve Rare Feat During ENG Vs AUS 1st ODI

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne became the first-ever cricketer to score fifty-plus runs, take three wickets, and four plus catches in an ODI match. Labuschagne accomplished this feat during the first ODI against England at Nottingham. During England's batting, Labuschagne took three wickets for 39 runs in six overs. He got wickets of opener Ben Duckett, skipper Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer. Coming to the catches, Labuschagne took catches to remove Duckett, Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Adil Rashid. Later, while batting, Labuschagne scored 77 in 61 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 126.22.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from opener Ben Duckett (95 in 91 balls, with 11 fours) and Will Jacks (62 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined bright for England as the rest of the batters failed to convert their starts into big scores. Jacks and Duckett put 120 runs on stand for the second wicket.

Skipper Harry Brook (39 in 31 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Jacob Bethell (35 in 34 balls, with three fours and a six) in particular could not convert their cameos into big knocks. England was bundled out for 315 runs despite enjoying a solid position of 213/2 at one point.

Adam Zampa (3/49) and Marnus Labuschagne (3/34) were top bowlers for Australia. Travis Head also got two wickets. Spinners took nine wickets for Australia, including one by Matthew Short.

In the run chase, skipper Mitchell Marsh (10), Steve Smith (32) and Cameron Green (32) fell as Travis unleashed his carnage from one end. Head, who made 154* in 129 balls, with 20 fours and five sixes, stitched a 148-run stand with Labuschagne (77* in 61 balls, with seven fours and two sixes), chasing down the total in just 44 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Matthew Potts, Bethell, and Liam Livingstone got a wicket each. Head was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show. Australia now have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.