Rishabh Pant’s Apologetic Gesture To Angry Mohammed Siraj After DRS Error, Video Goes Viral – Watch

India’s star wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was spotted apologising to pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Siraj was bowled a fantastic spell in the first session after India scored 376 in the first innings.

On the second day of the play, Siraj was bowling his second over and on the fifth ball, the Hyderabad-based bowler delivered an in-swinger to left-handed Zakir Hasan as the ball ended up hitting onto his pads from over the wicket. The moment the ball hit the batter’s pad, Siraj was seen celebrating as he appealed for an LBW dismissal.

But then, the on-field umpire Rod Tucker did not look interested in the appeal and referred to it as not out. The Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma talked to Rishabh Pant who was standing behind the stumps whether to go for the DRS (Decision Review System). After a while, Pant felt that the ball might be going down the leg side.

"Height nahi hain, nikal jayege leg-side (There’s no height but the ball will be crashing down leg),” Pant said on the stump mic.

Therefore, Rohit Sharma decided not to go for the referral. But then, the ball tracking showed that the ball crashed the leg stump which left the right arm pacer disappointed. After seeing the replay on the big screen, Pant was spotted apologising to Siraj.

India vs Bangladesh Playing XI

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.