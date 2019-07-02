close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Mayank Agarwal to join Team India in Leeds on Wednesday

Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been named as a replacement for Vijay Shankar for the ongoing World Cup, will join Team India in Leeds on Wednesday, BCCI confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

Mayank Agarwal to join Team India in Leeds on Wednesday

London: Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been named as a replacement for Vijay Shankar for the ongoing World Cup, will join Team India in Leeds on Wednesday, BCCI confirmed this development in a statement on Tuesday.

Shankar was on Monday ruled out of the World Cup as he sustained a toe injury in the nets while batting against Jasprit Bumrah. Mayank was named as his replacement and it was approved by ICC's technical committee.

Mayank made his Test debut last December against Australia but is yet to make his bow in the 50-over format. In List-A cricket for Karnataka, the 28-year-old has played 75 games since making his debut in 2012, scoring 3,605 runs at an average of 48.71.

India will play their final group stage match against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday. 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World CupMayank AgarwalSri LankaIndia
Next
Story

India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Live Updates

Must Watch

PT10M22S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day