IPL 2022

MI vs CSK: Ranveer Singh excited for IPL 'El Clasico' between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement to watch the epic rivalry between MI and CSK.

Source: Twitter

IPL 2022: Indian Premier League franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns once again at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday (April 21). Bollywood star Ranveer Singh expressed his excitement to watch the epic rivalry between the two sides on a video posted by the Mumbai Indians official Twitter handle.

In the video posted by the Mumbai Indians, Ranveer said, "When MI and Chennai Super Kings go against each other, it's always a grand spectacle to witness. I am looking forward and I always look forward when these two teams play against each other. Mumbai Indians are a franchise based on my hometown and they are the team I love and support all the time."

Checkout the video here...

When asked about his favourite IPL moment, Ranveer recalled the IPL final of 2019 when MI defeated the Chennai Super Kings for the trophy by a mere margin of 1 run.

Currently, the five-time IPL champions (MI) are searching their first win of the 2022 season as they go up against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. The defending champions CSK are not doing much better either as they have won just 1 out of their six matches played so far.

