IPL 2022: MI vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indias will look to end the IPL 2022 on high with a win against Delhi Capitals in their last league stage match on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI are the wooden sponner of the season with just three wins in 13 matches. It is a pride game for Mumbai but Delhi Capitals have everything to play for as it is a do-or-die game for them. It's a revenge time for Mumbai as way back in IPL 2018 DC thrashed MI in the last league stage match to end their hopes of qualification. MI will also get support from Bangalore as if they win the game RCB qualifies for the playoffs.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match No. 69

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 21st at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

MI vs DC Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – David Warner Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh (C), Daniel Sams (VC)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Riley Meredith

Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Akash Madhwal, Rahul Buddhi, Dewald Brevis